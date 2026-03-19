Accenture Raises FY26 Outlook; Boosts Dividend 10% - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, professional services company Accenture plc (ACN) raised its earnings, adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2026. The company also provided revenue forecast for the third quarter.

For the third quarter, the company expects revenues between $18.35 billion and $19.0 billion, with revenue growth of 1 to 5 percent growth in local currency.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company now projects earnings in a range of $13.25 to $13.50 and adjusted earnings in a range of $13.65 to $13.90 on revenue growth of 3 to 5 percent growth in local currency and revenue growth of 4 to 6 percent in local currency, excluding a 1 percent impact from its U.S. federal business.

Previously, the company expected earnings in a range of $13.12 to $13.50 and adjusted earnings in a range of $13.52 to $13.90 on revenue growth of 2 to 5 percent growth in local currency and revenue growth of 3 to 6 percent in local currency, excluding a 1 percent impact from its U.S. federal business.

Accenture also declared a 10 percent higher quarterly cash dividend of $1.63 per share, payable on May 15, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 9, 2026.

In Thursday's pre-market trading, ACN is trading on the NYSE at $190.99, down $3.88 or 1.99 percent.

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