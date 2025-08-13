Markets
Accenture, Qatar Airways Collaborate To Establish 'AI Skyways'

August 13, 2025 — 07:43 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Accenture plc (ACN) and Qatar Airways, Wednesday collaborated to elevate customer experience, optimise operational efficiency, and enhance overall airline group performance with the help of artificial intelligence.

Under this partnership, the companies have established "AI Skyways" to position the airline as a leader in aviation AI and advance technology in the region and beyond.

Julie Sweet, CEO of Accenture, said, "Together, Qatar Airways and Accenture are applying innovative technologies and new ways of working to create new value for the airline and its customers."

"Our AI Skyways partnership is a key engine of this ambition, embedding and scaling AI to create outstanding travel experiences for passengers and deliver greater value to the airline group," the executive added.

