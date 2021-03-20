Accenture plc Beat Analyst Estimates: See What The Consensus Is Forecasting For This Year

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) just released its quarterly report and things are looking bullish. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 2.2% to hit US$12b. Accenture reported statutory earnings per share (EPS) US$2.23, which was a notable 17% above what the analysts had forecast. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NYSE:ACN Earnings and Revenue Growth March 20th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Accenture from 25 analysts is for revenues of US$48.6b in 2021 which, if met, would be a credible 6.5% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory per-share earnings are expected to be US$8.69, roughly flat on the last 12 months. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$47.8b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$8.36 in 2021. The analysts seems to have become more bullish on the business, judging by their new earnings per share estimates.

There's been no major changes to the consensus price target of US$288, suggesting that the improved earnings per share outlook is not enough to have a long-term positive impact on the stock's valuation. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Accenture analyst has a price target of US$325 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$200. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. The analysts are definitely expecting Accenture's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 13% annualised growth to the end of 2021 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 7.9% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 14% annually. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Accenture is expected to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry.

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Accenture following these results. Happily, there were no real changes to sales forecasts, with the business still expected to grow in line with the overall industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$288, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

