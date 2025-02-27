News & Insights

Accenture Invests In Workhelix To Advance AI-Driven Workforce Reskilling And Development

February 27, 2025 — 10:35 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Accenture (ACN), through Accenture Ventures, said that it has made a strategic investment in Workhelix, a technology-driven services provider focused on maximizing the potential of AI investments for organizations. Workhelix's offerings will be incorporated into Accenture LearnVantage, a platform designed to deliver extensive learning and training programs. This integration aims to support organizations in reskilling and upskilling their workforce across areas like data and AI, empowering them to unlock greater business value.

According to the company, Workhelix will also join Accenture Ventures' Project Spotlight, a vertical accelerator for data and AI companies. Project Spotlight offers extensive access to Accenture's domain expertise and its enterprise clients, helping startups harness creativity and deliver on the promise of their technology.

