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Accenture Invests In Replit

April 09, 2026 — 08:22 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Accenture (ACN) has invested, through Accenture Ventures, in Replit, an AI-powered software creation platform company, to help enterprises accelerate the creation of new digital platforms using AI-driven software development. Accenture will collaborate with Replit to explore how AI-driven development can be applied to enterprise environments. Terms of the investment were not disclosed. The companies are also entering into a strategic partnership.

Replit provides a cloud-based platform that combines coding environments with AI-powered development assistance, collaboration tools, and hosting infrastructure in a single workspace.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Accenture shares are up 0.15 percent to $192.49.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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