Markets
ACN

Accenture Invests In Lyzr To Advance Agentic AI In Financial Services

October 29, 2025 — 12:20 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Accenture plc (ACN), Wednesday announced that it has made a strategic investment in Lyzr, an AI company that builds full-stack enterprise agent infrastructure platforms.

Through Accenture Ventures, the investment will facilitate cooperation in delivering agentic AI solutions to customers in the banking, insurance, and financial services sectors.

With the help of Lyzr's Agent Studio, developers and business users can create safe, legal AI agents that increase productivity, automate processes, and streamline operations. Financial companies can use the platform to create AI agents for compliance audits, loan approvals, claims processing, and customer service.

In order to boost its expansion, Lyzr will also be a part of Accenture Ventures' Project Spotlight initiative. The investment's terms were not made public.

ACN is currently trading at $253.06, down $0.29 or 0.11 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ACN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.