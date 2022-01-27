Accenture Invests In Cloud-Based Reality Data Solutions Provider Cintoo; Terms Undisclosed

(RTTNews) - IT company Accenture Plc (ACN) Thursday said it has made a strategic investment, through Accenture Ventures, in Cintoo, a Cloud-based Reality Data Solutions Provider. The terms of the investment were not disclosed.

Cintoo provides solutions used to better manage and leverage 3D data sourced from reality capture devices in the cloud

Cintoo's multimodal 3D platform, Cintoo Cloud, transforms laser scan files into mesh-based, cloud-compatible reality capture data that can be easily shared with project stakeholders across the globe.

Accenture noted that Cintoo is now part of Accenture Ventures' Project Spotlight, a deeply immersive engagement and investment program that targets emerging technology software startups.

Project Spotlight offers extensive access to Accenture's deep domain expertise and its enterprise clients, to help startups harness human creativity and deliver on the promise of their technology.

Dominique Pouliquen, CEO of Cintoo, said, "Accenture Ventures' investment will help accelerate our mission to address the growing global need for cloud-based solutions that provide reality data on-demand."

