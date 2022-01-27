Markets
ACN

Accenture Invests In Cloud-Based Reality Data Solutions Provider Cintoo; Terms Undisclosed

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - IT company Accenture Plc (ACN) Thursday said it has made a strategic investment, through Accenture Ventures, in Cintoo, a Cloud-based Reality Data Solutions Provider. The terms of the investment were not disclosed.

Cintoo provides solutions used to better manage and leverage 3D data sourced from reality capture devices in the cloud

Cintoo's multimodal 3D platform, Cintoo Cloud, transforms laser scan files into mesh-based, cloud-compatible reality capture data that can be easily shared with project stakeholders across the globe.

Accenture noted that Cintoo is now part of Accenture Ventures' Project Spotlight, a deeply immersive engagement and investment program that targets emerging technology software startups.

Project Spotlight offers extensive access to Accenture's deep domain expertise and its enterprise clients, to help startups harness human creativity and deliver on the promise of their technology.

Dominique Pouliquen, CEO of Cintoo, said, "Accenture Ventures' investment will help accelerate our mission to address the growing global need for cloud-based solutions that provide reality data on-demand."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ACN

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular