Markets
ACN

Accenture Invests In GoUpscale To Improve Client Engagement In Asia

April 14, 2025 — 02:49 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Accenture (ACN) said that it has made an investment, through Accenture Ventures, in GoUpscale, a content engagement technology company that helps wealth management companies across Asia reinvent client engagement strategies and elevate digital communications. Terms of the investment were not disclosed.

According to recent research by Accenture, wealth management firms in Asia aim to double their assets under management (AUM) to nearly US$260 trillion by 2026. These firms expect relationship management employees to drive 95% of that growth.

GoUpscale's AI-powered technology transforms traditional material creation and delivery-such as brochures, fact sheets and market insight reports-into interactive, digital-first experiences that capture attention, command engagement, and deepen client relationships.

GoUpscale will also join Accenture Ventures' Project Spotlight, a vertical accelerator for data and AI companies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ACN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.