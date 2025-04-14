Accenture Invests In GoUpscale To Improve Client Engagement In Asia

(RTTNews) - Accenture (ACN) said that it has made an investment, through Accenture Ventures, in GoUpscale, a content engagement technology company that helps wealth management companies across Asia reinvent client engagement strategies and elevate digital communications. Terms of the investment were not disclosed.

According to recent research by Accenture, wealth management firms in Asia aim to double their assets under management (AUM) to nearly US$260 trillion by 2026. These firms expect relationship management employees to drive 95% of that growth.

GoUpscale's AI-powered technology transforms traditional material creation and delivery-such as brochures, fact sheets and market insight reports-into interactive, digital-first experiences that capture attention, command engagement, and deepen client relationships.

GoUpscale will also join Accenture Ventures' Project Spotlight, a vertical accelerator for data and AI companies.

