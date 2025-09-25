Accenture Guides FY25 In Line With Estimates; Boosts Dividend 10% - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, professional services company Accenture plc (ACN) initiated its earnings, adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2026.

For the first quarter, the company projects earnings in a range of $13.19 to $13.57 and adjusted earnings in a range of $13.52 to $13.90 on revenue growth of 2 to 5 percent growth in local currency and revenue growth of 3 to 6 percent in local currency, excluding a 1 to 1.5 percent impact from its U.S. federal business.

On average, 21 analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $13.78 per share on revenue growth of 5.28 percent to $73.10 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company expects to return at least $9.3 billion in cash to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

Accenture declared a 10 percent higher quarterly cash dividend of $1.63 per share, payable on November 14, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 10, 2025.

