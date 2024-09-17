News & Insights

Markets
ACN

Accenture In Deal With Indonesia's Indosat To Boost Sovereign AI Cloud Platform

September 17, 2024 — 04:12 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Professional services company Accenture plc (ACN) announced Tuesday a partnership with Indonesia's Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Group, through its unit Lintasarta, to accelerate sovereign AI Cloud to power the country's digital future.

The strategic collaboration, which is aimed at propelling AI-driven digital transformation in Indonesia, uses the Accenture AI Refinery platform to help Indonesian enterprises build cutting-edge AI solutions, tailored for various industry sectors, while ensuring sovereign data governance.

The deal was announced at the Banking AI Day event in Jakarta.

Initially, the collaboration will focus on AI solutions for Indonesia's financial services sector. Powered by the AI Refinery platform, Accenture will provide pre-built solutions that can significantly reduce time to value. These solutions will enable Indonesian banks to harness AI, driving profitability, operational efficiency, and sustainable growth in a highly competitive market.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ACN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.