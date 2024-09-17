Accenture In Deal With Indonesia's Indosat To Boost Sovereign AI Cloud Platform

(RTTNews) - Professional services company Accenture plc (ACN) announced Tuesday a partnership with Indonesia's Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Group, through its unit Lintasarta, to accelerate sovereign AI Cloud to power the country's digital future.

The strategic collaboration, which is aimed at propelling AI-driven digital transformation in Indonesia, uses the Accenture AI Refinery platform to help Indonesian enterprises build cutting-edge AI solutions, tailored for various industry sectors, while ensuring sovereign data governance.

The deal was announced at the Banking AI Day event in Jakarta.

Initially, the collaboration will focus on AI solutions for Indonesia's financial services sector. Powered by the AI Refinery platform, Accenture will provide pre-built solutions that can significantly reduce time to value. These solutions will enable Indonesian banks to harness AI, driving profitability, operational efficiency, and sustainable growth in a highly competitive market.

