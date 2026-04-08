Accenture Buys Spanish AI & Data Firm Keepler: More Upside Ahead?

In a bid to boost its AI and Data Business in Spain, Accenture ACN acquired Keepler Data Tech, a Spanish cloud-native AI and data company. This move enhances Accenture’s ability to support clients across industries in transforming their core business operations through AI-driven solutions built on strong data foundations.

Established in 2018, Keepler delivers end-to-end AI and data services spanning the entire value chain — from shaping data strategies and building cloud-native data infrastructures to implementing advanced analytics, generative AI and agentic AI solutions that integrate intelligence into key business processes. With a strong focus on delivering measurable value, Keepler leverages secure, modern data platforms and emphasizes data readiness. Its approach prioritizes industrialized delivery, ethical practices, regulatory compliance and robust observability, enabling organizations to optimize automation and improve decision-making.

This holistic model supports enterprises in modernizing their data architectures, scaling DataOps and MLOps, and effectively activating AI across operations to achieve tangible business outcomes.

More than 240 Keepler professionals will join Accenture as part of the acquisition. With offices in Madrid, London and Lisbon, Keepler’s team includes technical architects, data scientists, analysts and software engineers. Their expertise will further enhance Accenture’s capacity to scale AI solutions for clients in Spain and across international markets.

This acquisition aligns with Accenture’s continued investments in AI to support client transformation. Keepler joins a portfolio of recent strategic acquisitions, including Faculty, Decho, RANGR Data, NeuraFlash and Halfspace, all aimed at strengthening Accenture’s AI capabilities. Financial details of the transaction, including the stake acquired from private equity firm DTCP, were not disclosed.

The acquisition of Keepler significantly strengthens Accenture’s position as a leader in AI and data services. It enhances Accenture’s technical depth in cloud-native architectures, DataOps, and advanced AI capabilities, particularly in Europe. By integrating Keepler’s specialized expertise and talent, Accenture can accelerate the deployment of scalable, enterprise-wide AI solutions for its clients.

Additionally, Keepler’s strong focus on ethical AI, compliance and industrialized delivery complements Accenture’s existing offerings, enabling more robust, responsible and outcome-driven implementations. This not only expands Accenture’s market reach in Spain and EMEA but also reinforces its strategy of combining industry knowledge with cutting-edge AI to drive large-scale business transformation.

Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Accenture has lost 34.3% in the past year compared with a 20% decline in its industry. The stock has underperformed its industry peers, Genpact G and Leidos LDOS.

1-Year Price Comparison

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From a valuation standpoint, ACN trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 1.72, below the industry’s 12.4. However, the stock is trading at a premium relative to Genpact and Leidos. ACN and Leidos have a Value Score of B. Genpact has a Value Score of A.

ACN’s P/S F12M vs G, LDOS & the industry

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See how the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACN’s earnings has been revised over the past 90 days.

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ACN’s Zacks Rank

ACN currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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