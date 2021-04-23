Accenture Buys Root Inc. - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Accenture (ACN) has acquired Root Inc., a consultancy helping organizations activate strategies and transform cultures using creative and visual methods to accelerate employee engagement and change effectiveness. Root joins Accenture's Talent & Organization / Human Potential team. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Christie Smith, global lead for Talent & Organization / Human Potential at Accenture, said: "By adding Root's unique digital-based creative capabilities to ours, we will help companies go beyond change management design or measurement and toward activating transformational change at scale."

