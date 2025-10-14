Accenture Buys Decho

(RTTNews) - Accenture (ACN) has acquired Decho, a UK-based technology and AI consultancy that helps organizations reinvent through the design, delivery and scaling of Palantir solutions. Decho is a Palantir strategic alliance partner focused on helping organizations move AI projects from concept to production. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Decho has a team of over 40 specialist engineers with expertise across Palantir platforms, including its Foundry and Artificial Intelligence Platform, and will be integrated into Accenture's Data and AI organization in the UK.

