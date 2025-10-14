Markets
Accenture Buys Decho

October 14, 2025 — 06:07 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Accenture (ACN) has acquired Decho, a UK-based technology and AI consultancy that helps organizations reinvent through the design, delivery and scaling of Palantir solutions. Decho is a Palantir strategic alliance partner focused on helping organizations move AI projects from concept to production. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Decho has a team of over 40 specialist engineers with expertise across Palantir platforms, including its Foundry and Artificial Intelligence Platform, and will be integrated into Accenture's Data and AI organization in the UK.

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
