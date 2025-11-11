Markets
ACN

Accenture, Apptio Partner With PPL To Modernize Tech Spend Management

November 11, 2025 — 09:56 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Accenture plc (ACN) and Apptio, Tuesday announced that they are teaming up with PPL Corp. to overhaul how the utility manages and prioritizes technology spending.

Accenture is implementing a new financial management platform powered by Apptio to automate reporting and give PPL real-time visibility into technology costs, supporting smarter investment decisions as the company modernizes its grid and expands cloud, AI and analytics capabilities.

PPL says the initiative strengthens its "utility of the future" strategy by improving financial discipline and accelerating innovation.

The project is a part of an expanded Accenture-Apptio partnership that aims to lower unnecessary technology costs and help North American clients advance FinOps maturity.

ACN is currently trading at $242.85, down $1.65 or 0.67 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ACN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.