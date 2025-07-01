Accenture Acquires SYSTEMA

(RTTNews) - Accenture (ACN) has acquired SYSTEMA, a provider of software solutions and consulting services for manufacturing automation, headquartered in Dresden, Germany. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed. SYSTEMA's team of more than 240 employees will join Accenture's Industry X practice.

SYSTEMA has specialized skills in MES solutions from SAP and Critical Manufacturing. The company also works for clients in the aerospace and defense, medical, electronics, food & beverage, automotive, machinery, metal and steel, and speciality chemicals industries.

Christina Raab, market unit lead for Accenture in Austria, Switzerland and Germany, said: "The production of semiconductors is complex and highly specialized, and SYSTEMA's deep expertise in the industry will expand our capabilities and grow our business in ways we couldn't achieve organically."

