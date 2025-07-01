Markets
ACN

Accenture Acquires SYSTEMA

July 01, 2025 — 04:32 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Accenture (ACN) has acquired SYSTEMA, a provider of software solutions and consulting services for manufacturing automation, headquartered in Dresden, Germany. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed. SYSTEMA's team of more than 240 employees will join Accenture's Industry X practice.

SYSTEMA has specialized skills in MES solutions from SAP and Critical Manufacturing. The company also works for clients in the aerospace and defense, medical, electronics, food & beverage, automotive, machinery, metal and steel, and speciality chemicals industries.

Christina Raab, market unit lead for Accenture in Austria, Switzerland and Germany, said: "The production of semiconductors is complex and highly specialized, and SYSTEMA's deep expertise in the industry will expand our capabilities and grow our business in ways we couldn't achieve organically."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ACN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.