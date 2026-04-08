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Accenture Acquires Keepler Data Tech

April 08, 2026 — 04:42 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Accenture (ACN) has acquired Keepler Data Tech, a Spanish cloud-native AI and data company. More than 240 Keepler professionals will join Accenture. Terms of the transaction - including the acquisition of the stake held by DTCP - were not disclosed.

The company said the acquisition will expand its capabilities to help clients across industries reinvent their core business processes with AI solutions grounded in strong data foundations. Accenture noted that the acquisition is part of its ongoing investments in AI to accelerate clients' reinvention.

At last close, shares of Accenture were trading at $197.30, down 0.83%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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