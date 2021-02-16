Accenture Acquires Infinity Works - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Accenture (ACN) has acquired cloud and digital transformation consultancy Infinity Works. Headquartered in Leeds, Infinity Works has offices across the UK including Manchester, Edinburgh and London. It provides a range of value-adding services including cloud, data, design and research, mobile, and full-stack engineering. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Accenture recently announced the creation of Accenture Cloud First, a multi-service group of 70,000 cloud professionals. The company said the acquisition of Infinity Works expands the cloud delivery and engineering capabilities of Accenture Cloud First in the UK.

