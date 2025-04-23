Markets
ACN

Accenture Acquires India-based TalentSprint From NSE To Boost LearnVantage

April 23, 2025 — 03:23 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Accenture plc (ACN), a professional services company, on Wednesday announced that it has acquired deep tech education firm TalentSprint from NSE Academy Ltd., affiliated to National Stock Exchange of India Limited.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition is expected to strengthen Accenture LearnVantage's capacity to expand through university certifications and intensive training programs, helping to build skilled talent pools for businesses and governments.

Hyderabad-based TalentSprint provides advanced training programs for both new and experienced professionals. These programs are developed with top-tier academic institutions and major tech companies.

It has partnered with top tech firms and elite institutions like IIMs, IITs, and IIITs to offer industry-relevant, high-impact learning programs.

With the deal, TalentSprint's approximately 210 professionals will join Accenture LearnVantage to boost workforce upskilling and the AI-powered world.

Accenture said the acquisition of TalentSprint supports its $1 billion LearnVantage initiative, announced in early 2024, and builds on recent investments in Udacity and Award Solutions.

Accenture's stock closed 1.69% higher on Tuesday's regular trading on the New York Stock Exchange, at $283.96. In the after-market hours, the stock gained 2% further to $289.63.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ACN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.