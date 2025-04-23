Accenture Acquires India-based TalentSprint From NSE To Boost LearnVantage

(RTTNews) - Accenture plc (ACN), a professional services company, on Wednesday announced that it has acquired deep tech education firm TalentSprint from NSE Academy Ltd., affiliated to National Stock Exchange of India Limited.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition is expected to strengthen Accenture LearnVantage's capacity to expand through university certifications and intensive training programs, helping to build skilled talent pools for businesses and governments.

Hyderabad-based TalentSprint provides advanced training programs for both new and experienced professionals. These programs are developed with top-tier academic institutions and major tech companies.

It has partnered with top tech firms and elite institutions like IIMs, IITs, and IIITs to offer industry-relevant, high-impact learning programs.

With the deal, TalentSprint's approximately 210 professionals will join Accenture LearnVantage to boost workforce upskilling and the AI-powered world.

Accenture said the acquisition of TalentSprint supports its $1 billion LearnVantage initiative, announced in early 2024, and builds on recent investments in Udacity and Award Solutions.

Accenture's stock closed 1.69% higher on Tuesday's regular trading on the New York Stock Exchange, at $283.96. In the after-market hours, the stock gained 2% further to $289.63.

