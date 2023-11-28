Accenture Acquires Incapsulate

(RTTNews) - Accenture plc (ACN) on Tuesday announced the acquisition of Incapsulate, a premier digital transformation consulting firm that specializes in offering Salesforce solutions for public sector and financial service organizations.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Accenture expects the acquisition to strengthen its Salesforce capabilities and expand its expertise in helping clients leverage data and AI-driven insights.

Emma McGuigan, senior managing director, and Enterprise and Industries Technology lead at Accenture, expressed her enthusiasm for this new addition, saying, "With Incapsulate onboard, we have strengthened our Salesforce services, particularly in the insurance and public sector industries, enhancing our ability to accelerate digital transformation and unlock business value for our clients."

