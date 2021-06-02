Accenture Acquires Entropia

(RTTNews) - Accenture (ACN) said it has acquired Entropia, marking the first acquisition by Accenture Interactive in Southeast Asia.

Founded in 2016 and based in Kuala Lumpur, Entropia features a team of more than 210 employees skilled in scaling unique digital experiences for brands.

Most recently, Entropia teamed with BMW to create an action-packed augmented reality (AR) showroom for the new BMW X5 that brought the car and its features to life for consumers on lockdown during the global health pandemic.

