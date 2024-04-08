News & Insights

Markets
ACN

Accenture Acquires Axis Corporate For Undisclosed Terms

April 08, 2024 — 11:26 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - IT company, Accenture plc (ACN), Monday announced the completion of acquisition of Spain-based management and technology business consulting firm, Axis Corporate, for undisclosed terms.

The company said that the acquisition would help companies in Spain to re-invent their business models, by effective cost management and product development.

Casimiro Gracia, executive chairman at Axis Corporate, said, "By joining Accenture, our people can expand their skillsets and participate in new large-scale transformation programs, including around core banking and risk, with clients across the world."

Currently, Accenture's stock is trading at $333.78, up 0.23 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ACN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.