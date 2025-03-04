Accenture Acquires Altus Consulting To Boost Skills In Risk, Data & Technology

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Accenture plc. (ACN), a professional services company, on Tuesday, announced that it has acquired Altus Consulting from Equisoft Inc., a Canadian digital solutions provider. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Altus Consulting's expert team joins Accenture's UK Insurance practice, adding skills in distribution, risk, regulation, data, and technology.

Accenture has made several key acquisitions in recent years to strengthen its financial services in the UK. Adding Altus Consulting builds on this growth, following acquisitions like BCS Consulting and Mudano.

Altus Consulting founded in 2005 provides data-driven advisory services for financial firms, specializing in life, pensions, investments, and insurance.

Equisoft Inc. keeps the former Altus software business and continues to provide software solutions for life insurance, pensions, and investments.

In the pre-market trading, Accenture is 0.43% lesser at $343.50 on the New York Stock Exchange.

