Accenture to Acquire Soben to Boost Capital Project Capabilities

Accenture ACN has announced its agreement to acquire Soben, a global construction consultancy firm. While the financial terms remain undisclosed, the acquisition aims to enhance Accenture’s capabilities in managing large-scale capital projects, particularly in the data center sector.

Soben’s Expertise and Global Presence

Founded in 2011, Soben operates with a 250-member team, offering services such as project management consultancy, scheduling, project controls, cost and commercial management, advisory services, and carbon cost management. The company serves major hyperscalers and co-location providers across key regions, including Europe, the United States, Latin America, India and Australia.

Upon completion of the acquisition, Soben will join Accenture’s infrastructure and capital projects practice within Industry X.

Expanding Accenture’s Global Capabilities

This move is expected to enhance Accenture’s ability to help clients overcome challenges in planning and executing large-scale infrastructure and modernization projects.

ACN’s research highlights common obstacles in capital projects, such as supply chain disruptions, labor shortages, and cost overruns. With data center investments projected to exceed $200 billion in key regions over the next few years, this acquisition strengthens Accenture’s position in a high-growth market.

The acquisition aligns with Accenture’s broader expansion strategy, complementing previous buyouts, including Anser Advisory (USA), Comtech Group (Canada), BOSLAN (Spain), and IQT Group (Italy).

By leveraging Soben’s industry expertise and Accenture’s digital capabilities, the deal is expected to drive efficiencies and solidify Accenture’s hold in infrastructure and capital project management.

Accenture carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.

