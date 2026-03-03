Markets
ACN

Accenture To Acquire Ookla

March 03, 2026 — 07:27 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Accenture (ACN) has entered into an agreement to acquire Ookla. Headquartered in Seattle, Ookla operates a portfolio of globally recognized brands in connectivity. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. By integrating Ookla's data products, including Speedtest, Downdetector, Ekahau, and RootMetrics, Accenture will help Communications Service Providers, hyperscalers, and enterprises optimize the mission-critical Wi-Fi and 5G networks that power their digital core.

"With the Ookla portfolio, we will offer end-to-end network intelligence services essential for AI-based transformation," said Manish Sharma, chief strategy and services officer, Accenture.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Accenture shares are down 0.72 percent to $204.36.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ACN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.