Accenture To Acquire AOX For Undisclosed Terms

December 03, 2024 — 08:06 am EST

(RTTNews) - Professional services company Accenture plc (ACN) on Tuesday agreed to acquire AOX, a German company specializing in embedded software for carmakers and their suppliers. The terms for the deal were not disclosed. Completion of the acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions.

AOX designs and develops the complex system architectures and high-performance software that increasingly enable and define the performance and features of todays' vehicles.

The acquisition will enhance Accenture's capabilities to help automotive clients solve challenges they are facing in their transition to software-defined vehicles.

AOX's clients are major German car manufacturers and large automotive suppliers. The company is headquartered in Villingen-Schwenningen, Germany, with a team of more than 50 highly skilled professionals, who will become part of Accenture's Industry X engineering team.

