Accenture To Acquire Aidemy To Boost LearnVantage AI And Reskilling Capabilities

September 30, 2025 — 01:33 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Accenture plc (ACN), a professional services company, on Tuesday said it will acquire Aidemy Inc. (5577.T), following the successful completion of its tender offer.

The company plans to acquire all remaining shares and stock acquisition rights in the coming months, after which Aidemy will be delisted from the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

The tender offer period ran from August 15 through September 29, and the number of Aidemy's shares and stock acquisition rights tendered exceeded the minimum threshold.

The acquisition aims to strengthen the company's LearnVantage service, launched in March 2024 through a $1 billion investment over three years, which can help global clients address skill gaps and reskill talent in key areas such as generative AI.

Aidemy's expertise in AI system development, implementation, and operation will enhance Accenture's ability to provide end-to-end AI support, from talent development to sustained system adoption.

About 130 professionals from Aidemy and its group companies will join Accenture to advance client talent strategies and transformation initiatives.

Accenture noted that according to the World Economic Forum, 39% of workers' existing skills are expected to be transformed or obsolete between 2025 and 2030, making continuous investment in workforce development critical.

The company made recent acquisitions to strengthen LearnVantage, including Udacity, Award Solutions, TalentSprint, and Ascendient Learning.

Accenture closed trading, 0.08% higher at $247.20 on the New York Stock Exchange.

