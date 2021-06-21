Accenture (ACN) to Snap Up Paris-Based Exton Consulting

Accenture plc ACN announced on Friday that it will be snapping up Paris-based consulting company, Exton Consulting. The deal is subject to customary closing conditions and financial terms of the same have been kept under wraps.

Founded in 2006, Exton is a provider of strategy and business management support to financial services firms across Europe.

Buyout to Strengthen Accenture’s Financial Services Industry Group

Exton Consulting, with its team of 150 professionals, will merge with Accenture’s Financial Services industry group. The buyout will increase the group’s ability to manage transformational projects pertaining to strategy, design, technology and operations, and provide innovative end-to-end solutions to a wider range of financial services companies.

According to Cedric Vatier, Strategy & Consulting lead for Accenture France & Benelux, “The acquisition of Exton Consulting would enhance our ability to leverage the combination of our talented group of people with the latest technologies—such as artificial intelligence, data, and cloud—to help clients embrace change, accelerate transformation, unlock value, and build new sustainable models that benefit all."

Notably, Accenture’s shares have gained 38.8% over the past year, underperforming the 40.3% growth of the industry it belongs to, but outperforming the 35.7% rally of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

Accenture PLC Price

Accenture PLC price | Accenture PLC Quote

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Accenture currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector include Equifax Inc. EFX, Cross Country Healthcare CCRN and Charles River Associates CRAI, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.

The long-term expected earnings per share (three to five years) growth rate for Equifax, Cross Country Healthcare and Charles River is pegged at 14%, 10.5% and 15.5%, respectively.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Download FREE: How to Profit from Trillions on Spending for Infrastructure >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.