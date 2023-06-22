Accenture (ACN) Surpasses Q3 Earnings Estimates, Rises Y/Y

Accenture plc ACN reported better-than-expected third-quarter fiscal 2023 results, wherein both earnings and revenues increased year over year.

Adjusted earnings (excluding 4 cents from non-recurring items) of $3.19 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.7% and improved 14.3% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reading. The bottom line benefited from higher revenues, streamlined operations and optimization of office space to reduce costs.

Revenues of $16.6 billion also beat the consensus estimate by a slight margin and increased 2.5% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s tally on a reported basis and 9% in terms of local currency. Revenues benefited from improved segmental results except in Communications, Media & Technology.

Revenues in Detail

The Consulting segment’s revenues of $8.69 billion decreased 4% from the year-ago quarter’s reading on a reported basis and 1% in terms of local currency. Managed Services revenues of $7.87 billion increased 10% from the year-ago quarter’s number on a reported basis and 13% in terms of local currency.

Segment-wise, the Communications, Media & Technology segment’s revenues of $2.88 billion decreased 11% on a reported basis and 8% from the year-ago quarter in terms of local currency. The Financial Services segment’s revenues of $3.14 billion increased 2% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reading on a reported basis and 5% on a local currency basis.

Health & Public Service revenues of $3.27 billion increased 12% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reading on a reported basis and 14% in terms of local currency. Products revenues of $4.97 billion grew 3% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s number in U.S. dollars and 6% in terms of local currency. Resources revenues of $2.31 billion increased 8% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s level on a reported basis and 12% in local currency.

Geographically, revenues of $7.72 billion from North America increased 1% on a reported basis and 2% in terms of local currency from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s figure. Revenues of $5.26 billion from Europe increased 5% on a reported basis and 7% in terms of local currency. Revenues of $3.23 billion from Growth Markets increased 1% year over year on a reported basis and 9% in terms of local currency.

Booking Trends

Accenture reported new bookings worth $17.25 billion in the fiscal third quarter, up 2% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reading on a reported basis and up 4% in terms of local currency. Consulting bookings totaled $8.93 billion and Managed Services bookings were $8.32 billion.

Operating Results

The gross margin (gross profit as a percentage of net revenues) for third-quarter fiscal 2023 came in at 33.4%, up 50 basis points from the figure reported in the year-ago fiscal period. Adjusted operating income came at $2.71 billion. The operating margin of 16.3% expanded 20 basis points from the year-ago fiscal quarter.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

Accenture exited third-quarter fiscal 2023 with cash and cash equivalents of $8.5 billion, compared with $6.2 billion at the end of the prior fiscal quarter. Cash provided by operating activities was $3.29 billion for the reported fiscal quarter. Free cash flow came in at $3.15 billion.

Guidance

For third-quarter fiscal 2023, Accenture expects revenues in the range of $15.75-$16.35 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of $16.4 billion lies above the guided range.

For fiscal 2023, revenues are expected to register 8-9% growth in local currency, narrowing down from 8-10% expected earlier.

Accenture now expects fiscal 2023 earnings per share (EPS) in the range of $11.52-$11.63 (prior guidance: $10.84-$11.06). The consensus estimate of earnings is pegged at $11.58 per share which matches the midpoint ($11.58) of the guided range.

ACN still expects its operating margin for the full fiscal year to be 15.4%. Operating cash flow continues to be anticipated in the range of $8.7-$9.2 billion. Free cash flow is expected between $8.1 billion and $8.6 billion.

