Accenture (ACN) Joins Health Data Collaborative, AI4BetterHearts

Accenture plc ACN has joined AI4BetterHearts, a global data collaborative that uses artificial intelligence and advanced analytics to pool, mine and analyze heart health data to help patients, health workers, health system managers and policymakers improve decision making on heart health.

Accenture said that its goal behind joining the collaborative is to support and advance cardiovascular disease prevention through integrating innovation and emerging technologies.

Stuart Henderson, global Life Sciences lead for Accenture, noted, "By applying technology, we can develop data-driven insights on the true catalysts of health and equity and help drive informed decisions for policy change."

AI4BetterHearts was founded by Microsoft MSFT and the Novartis NVS Foundation, and is the first global data collaborative for improving cardiovascular health.

Microsoft focuses on enhancing data sharing and cross-border research collaboration using its Microsoft AI for Health initiative, Open Data Campaign and its focused AI work.

Novartis contributes data from its urban health initiative, Better Hearts Better Cities, in Latin America, Africa and Asia, and from other programs as well.

