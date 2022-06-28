Accenture (ACN), Johnson Controls to Operate Innovation Centers

Accenture plc ACN and Johnson Controls JCI recently collaborated on two new OpenBlue Innovation Centers that are opening in the Indian cities, Bangalore and Hyderabad.

The collaboration is a part of Johnson Controls’ ongoing investment in net-zero buildings and focuses on driving advanced automation in building operations for speeding up carbon reduction and increasing safety, security and user experiences.

According to Accenture, technologies such as digital twins and digital replicas of physical assets or processes have the capacity to reduce energy use and carbon emissions to a great extent. Hence, it is focusing on applying such technologies in the building sector, which contributes to around 40% of global carbon dioxide emissions.

Accenture will provide suitable technologies such as digital twins, 5G and Internet of Things, AI-driven analytics, and environmental information to help Johnson Controls develop advanced building control system products and services.

According to Peter Lacy, Accenture's global Sustainability Services’ lead and chief responsibility officer, "It's about creating environments focused on well-being and productivity of occupants, while protecting the environment of our planet. Digitizing building operations is an essential first step toward these goals."

Accenture’s shares have lost 29.6% in the past six months compared with 26.3% fall of the industry it belongs to and 18.8% decline of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

Accenture PLC Price

Accenture PLC price | Accenture PLC Quote

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Accenture currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Business Services sector that investors can consider are Cross Country Healthcare CCRN and Avis Budget CAR, both sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.

Cross Country Healthcare has an expected earnings growth rate of 55.9% for the current year. CCRN has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 29.2%, on average.

Cross Country Healthcare has a long-term earnings growth rate of 6.9%.

Avis Budget has an expected earnings growth rate of 74.7% for the current year. CAR delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 102.1%, on average.

Avis Budget has a long-term earnings growth rate of 19.4%.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.