Accenture (ACN) Declares $1.12 Dividend

Accenture said on March 23, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.12 per share ($4.48 annualized). Previously, the company paid $1.12 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 12, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 13, 2023 will receive the payment on May 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $272.00 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.65%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.50%, the lowest has been 0.93%, and the highest has been 2.23%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.26 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.57 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.41. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.40%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.88% Upside

As of March 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Accenture is $323.36. The forecasts range from a low of $247.45 to a high of $472.50. The average price target represents an increase of 18.88% from its latest reported closing price of $272.00.

The projected annual revenue for Accenture is $64,813MM, an increase of 2.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $11.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3331 funds or institutions reporting positions in Accenture. This is an increase of 126 owner(s) or 3.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACN is 0.65%, a decrease of 10.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.46% to 530,460K shares. The put/call ratio of ACN is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 19,129K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,823K shares, representing a decrease of 3.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACN by 7.58% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 15,201K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,501K shares, representing a decrease of 1.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACN by 99.99% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,565K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,339K shares, representing an increase of 1.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACN by 2.95% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 11,463K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,293K shares, representing an increase of 1.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACN by 0.90% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 11,272K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,048K shares, representing an increase of 1.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACN by 2.19% over the last quarter.

Accenture Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, it offers Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services - all powered by the world's largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Its 514,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. It embraces the power of change to create value and shared success for its clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.