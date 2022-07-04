Accenture (ACN) Acquires Capabilities From Japan's Trancom ITS

Accenture plc ACN announced last Friday that it has completed the acquisition of digital engineering and operational technology capabilities from Trancom ITS, a Japanese logistics technology services provider and subsidiary of the major Japanese logistics company, Trancom. Financial terms of the deal have been kept under wraps.

As part of the deal, Accenture Industry X in Japan has taken up around 190 Transcom ITS engineers specialized in cloud-based logistics systems and IoT, as well as sensor-technology-driven warehouse operations optimization.

The acquisition is expected to strengthen Accenture’s digital engineering, manufacturing and logistics capabilities to offer hyper-automation solutions at scale. It is a big move toward strengthening its offering related to digitizing engineering and manufacturing value chain in Japan.

The move makes sense, given that demand for increased efficiency and sustainability of operations is rising among manufacturing and logistics companies in Japan.

Accenture’s shares have lost 7.9% in the past year compared with 5.9% fall of the industry it belongs to and 12.6% decline of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

