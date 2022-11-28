Accelerated Nursing Programs (ABSN) Overview: Requirements And Career Paths

Earning an accelerated bachelor of science in nursing (ABSN) provides a fast-tracked path to a nursing career.

In this article, we explore accelerated nursing programs, including eligibility requirements, common courses and popular career options for graduates.

What is an Accelerated BSN Program?

ABSNs are accelerated nursing programs that serve students with bachelor’s degrees in fields other than nursing.

If you already have an undergraduate degree, you have likely met many of the basic coursework requirements for a bachelor of science in nursing (BSN). A traditional BSN degree takes about four years to complete, but an accelerated model allows you to earn the degree in less time—usually under two years. This makes ABSNs an excellent option for those who want to launch nursing careers after working in other fields.

The cost for accelerated BSN programs varies dramatically, but you can expect to pay anywhere from $30,000 to more than $70,000. Prestigious programs at private schools may cost even more.

If you enjoy learning in a fast-paced environment, can commit to learning a large amount of information in a short time and want to enter the nursing field quickly, then you may be a candidate to earn an ABSN.

Accelerated BSN Program Accreditation

As you research accelerated nursing programs, make sure to find out if your programs of interest are accredited. Enrolling in an accredited program ensures that you are receiving a high-quality education that meets industry standards for program quality. Completing an accredited program qualifies you to take licensing exams, transfer credits to other educational institutions and expand your job opportunities.

Two organizations oversee accreditation for nursing education programs. The Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education oversees accreditation for bachelor’s, master’s and residency programs for nursing education. The Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing oversees accreditation for every type of nursing education program. This includes everything from associate degrees to doctoral degrees in nursing.

Requirements to Enter an Accelerated BSN Program

Each educational institution sets its own ABSN admission requirements, so you should review the requirements for your programs of interest. Below are some typical requirements for admission to ABSN programs.

A bachelor’s degree from an accredited educational institution

Transcripts demonstrating a minimum GPA in previous coursework

Prerequisite science coursework, such as microbiology, physiology and chemistry

Prerequisite coursework in general education subjects like fine arts, history and written composition

Personal statement

Letters of recommendation

CPR certification

Drug screening

Background check

Up-to-date vaccinations before clinical placement

How Long is an ABSN Program?

You can expect to spend between 11 and 18 months completing your ABSN program, and some programs take up to two years. ABSN programs may offer coursework online or in person. In addition to coursework, you can also expect to complete a residency and clinical hours in person. Clinical hour requirements vary by state.

Coursework in an Accelerated BSN Program

Exact course offerings may vary by program, but below we list a few common courses among ABSN programs.

Health Assessment and Health Promotion Across the Life Span

Students in this course learn to take patients’ histories and conduct physical examinations. They also explore the foundational concepts of promoting patient health across the life span.

Introduction to Nursing Research

This course covers the basic principles of nursing research. Students learn to apply research to their nursing practice. They also learn to read, critique and use nursing research.

Community and Public Health Nursing

This course focuses on the synthesis of public health science and nursing theories. Students learn to apply these concepts as they assess and promote health among at-risk groups. Such communities might include families and aggregates.

What Can You Do with a BSN Degree?

Earning a BSN opens up many opportunities for you to create a successful nursing career. You can find nursing jobs in settings such as clinics, hospitals, schools, hospice programs and assisted living facilities. You might also pursue private nursing jobs in patients’ homes. Below we list a few career options for BSN graduates.

Registered Nurse (RN)

Median Annual Salary: $77,600

Career Description: RNs provide nursing care, support and medical advice to their patients. RNs work in a variety of environments, including clinics, hospitals, doctor’s offices and senior living facilities. RN is a broad title for nurses filling many types of roles related to addiction, critical care, cardiovascular care, rehabilitation and public health. If you’re wondering how to become an RN, note that a BSN is highly recommended but not required for licensure.

Emergency Room Nurse

Average Annual Salary: Around $74,000

Career Description: Emergency room nurses care for patients who have suffered from serious or life-threatening injuries. They work with emergency room doctors and other personnel to record information about prescriptions and medical conditions. They also assess patients’ injuries and develop a plan of care.

Labor and Delivery Nurse

Average Annual Salary: Around $68,000

Career Description: Labor and delivery nurses care for expectant mothers and their newborn babies by providing care during and after pregnancy. This includes monitoring and assessing patients, delivering babies and assisting with cesarean section deliveries.

Critical Care Nurse

Average Annual Salary: Around $75,000

Career Description: These nurses provide patient care in a variety of critical care settings, such as intensive care, cardiology, trauma intensive care, surgical intensive care, pediatric intensive care and neuroscience.

School Nurse

Average Annual Salary: Around $48,000.

Career Description: School nurses provide healthcare education and assistance to students in school settings. These professionals may help identify areas of concern and intervene in situations where students are at risk for or experiencing mental health issues, teen pregnancy or other medical conditions. School nurses may communicate directly with students, parents and faculty members to address students’ needs.

Hospice Nurse

Average Annual Salary: Around $70,000

Career Description: Hospice nurses care for patients who are reaching the end of their lives due to terminal illnesses or age. Due to the nature of this career, hospice nurses may travel to patients’ homes to provide care. They might also communicate directly with patients, caregivers, healthcare providers and family members of their patients.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) About Accelerated Nursing Programs

What is the fastest you can get a BSN?

If you already have a bachelor’s degree or higher in a field other than nursing, the fastest way to earn a BSN is through an ABSN degree program. Learners can complete ABSNs in as little as 11 months.

Is an ABSN the same as a BSN?

Both are bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) degrees. The only difference is that you can complete an ABSN more quickly than a BSN. Note that ABSNs typically have more extensive prerequisites.

Which is better, BSN or RN?

A BSN and an RN are not comparable designations. A BSN is a bachelor’s degree in nursing, while an RN is the professional designation of a registered nurse.

