Accelerate Resources Passes Resolutions at Annual Meeting

Accelerate Resources Ltd. announced the successful passage of all resolutions during its Annual General Meeting held on November 25, 2024. This marks a positive step for the company as it continues to pursue its strategic goals. Investors and shareholders can look forward to the company’s future developments following these approved resolutions.

