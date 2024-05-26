News & Insights

Accelerate Resources Advances Lithium Drilling

Accelerate Resources Ltd. (AU:AX8) has released an update.

Accelerate Resources Ltd has crossed the halfway point in its 3,500-meter drilling program for the Prinsep Lithium Project near Karratha, WA, with over 1,900 meters drilled and samples being expedited for assay laboratory processing. Early promising results have spurred plans for additional drilling, including deeper and infill drilling. The Prinsep Project is a key part of Accelerate’s Karratha Lithium Projects, located in a region noted for lithium prospects.

