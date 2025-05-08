Accelerate Diagnostics Initiates Chapter 11 Restructuring Proceeding

(RTTNews) - Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX) said it has voluntarily initiated a Chapter 11 restructuring proceeding in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware and will seek to sell assets through a court supervised sale process. Prior to the Chapter 11 filing, and subject to Bankruptcy Court approval, the company agreed to terms with ndaba Capital Management, a majority holder of the company's prepetition secured notes, to acquire substantially all the assets of the company.

To provide necessary funding during the Chapter 11 proceeding, Accelerate has received a commitment of up to $12.5 million in a multi-draw DIP financing facility.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.