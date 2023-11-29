Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX) Expands in In Vitro Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. AXDX has initiated a collaboration and quality agreement with Bruker Corporation BRKR. The deal will help the company advance in vitro diagnostics in microbiology.

With this latest collaboration, Accelerate Diagnostics will be able to strengthen its foothold in the U.S. and EMEA markets.

More on the News

As part of this collaboration, Accelerate Diagnostics' cutting-edge Arc system will integrate with Bruker's MALDI Biotyper sirius instruments and Sepsityper software. The Arc system, which is an automated positive blood culture sample preparation platform, streamlines positive blood culture sample preparation, eliminating the need for overnight culture incubation. This drastically reduces the wait time for identification results.

By leveraging Bruker's MALDI Biotyper system, AXDX addresses cross-reactivity issues associated with rapid molecular tests, offering accuracy and reliability.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

A Strategic Deal

The utilization of Bruker's Biotyper system, in conjunction with the Arc system, is likely to reduce the likelihood of cross-reactivity and false positive results that come with rapid molecular tests.

According to the company, the platform economics are more favorable with the Arc system as compared to on-market molecular platforms, especially when laboratories consider that approximately 30% of results are blood culture contaminants resulting in wasted expense.

Further, the total cost to rapidly identify organisms from positive blood cultures is significantly lower than what labs are paying today for a rapid molecular ID solution. With an ongoing clinical trial and regulatory submission on the horizon, Accelerate Diagnostics is on the right track, given the demand for FDA-cleared devices.

Market Prospects

Going by a Markets and Markets report, the global in vitro diagnostics market was estimated to be worth $117.8 billion in 2022 and is poised to reach $138.4 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.3%.

Share Price Performance

Shares of AXDX have plunged 50% over the past year compared with the industry's 3.6% decline.

Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

Accelerate Diagnostics currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Insulet PODD and DexCom DXCM. While Insulet presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), DexCom carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Estimates for Insulet’s 2023 earnings per share have increased from $1.61 to $1.90 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have decreased 40.9% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 7%.

PODD’s earnings surpassed estimates in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 105.1%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an average earnings surprise of 77.4%.

Estimates for DexCom’s 2023 earnings per share have increased from $1.23 to $1.41 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have fallen 7.8% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 7.1%.

DXCM’s earnings surpassed estimates in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 36.4%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an average earnings surprise of 47.1%.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Insulet Corporation (PODD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bruker Corporation (BRKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (AXDX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.