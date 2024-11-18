Accel Group Holdings Prepares for Key Board Meeting

Accel Group Holdings Limited (HK:1283) has released an update.

Accel Group Holdings Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for November 28, 2024, to discuss and approve the company’s unaudited interim results for the first half of the fiscal year ending September 30, 2024. This meeting will also consider the possibility of declaring an interim dividend. Investors will be keen to see how the company’s performance might impact its stock and potential dividend payouts.

