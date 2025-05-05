Accel Entertainment Inc. Profit Advances In Q1

(RTTNews) - Accel Entertainment Inc. (ACEL) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $14.61 million, or $0.17 per share. This compares with $7.42 million, or $0.09 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.3% to $323.912 million from $301.817 million last year.

Accel Entertainment Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $14.61 Mln. vs. $7.42 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.17 vs. $0.09 last year. -Revenue: $323.912 Mln vs. $301.817 Mln last year.

