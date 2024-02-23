ACC (NSEI:ACC) Price Target Increased by 15.72% to 2,710.20

The average one-year price target for ACC (NSEI:ACC) has been revised to 2,710.20 / share. This is an increase of 15.72% from the prior estimate of 2,342.09 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,818.00 to a high of 3,780.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.20% from the latest reported closing price of 2,678.10 / share.

ACC Maintains 0.28% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.28%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.09. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.47%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 80 funds or institutions reporting positions in ACC. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 11.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACC is 0.08%, an increase of 6.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.64% to 5,947K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,128K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,143K shares, representing a decrease of 1.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACC by 3.32% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,103K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,135K shares, representing a decrease of 2.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACC by 0.39% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 609K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 610K shares, representing a decrease of 0.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACC by 8.10% over the last quarter.

INDA - iShares MSCI India ETF holds 393K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 346K shares, representing an increase of 11.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACC by 3.27% over the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 277K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 284K shares, representing a decrease of 2.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACC by 3.03% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.