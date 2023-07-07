News & Insights

Markets
ACST

Acasti Pharma: Reverse Stock Split To Become Effective July 10

July 07, 2023 — 08:07 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) said it will effect a 1-for-6 reverse split of issued and outstanding common shares, effective July 10, 2023. When the reverse stock split becomes effective, every six common shares will be automatically combined into one new common share of Acasti.

The company noted that the reverse stock split is being affected as part of its plan to regain compliance with the $1.00 minimum bid price continued listing requirement of The NASDAQ Capital Market.

The company said the reverse stock split will reduce the number of outstanding common shares from approximately 44.6 million shares to approximately 7.4 million shares.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ACST

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.