Acast Appoints Anders Hägg As New CFO

October 15, 2025 — 01:25 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Acast (ACAST.ST) a podcasting company, Wednesday announced that it has named Anders Hagg the new Chief Financial Officer and Deputy CEO.

Having held executive positions at Scandi Standard, Arla Foods, and Unilever, Hägg has extensive global experience. Most recently, he was the CFO of Food Folk, the Nordic McDonald's operator.

Until Hagg formally takes over, deputy CFO Katrin Vogel will serve as interim CFO and interim deputy CEO.

ACAST.ST closed Wednesday's trading at 20.30 SEK, up 0.88 SEK or 4.53 percent on the Nasdaq Stockholm.

