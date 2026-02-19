Acadia Pharma To Report Q4 Results Next Week; Will Results Exceed Guidance?

(RTTNews) - Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) announced that it will report fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results on February 25, 2026, after the close of the U.S. financial markets.

Acadia Pharma is a biopharmaceutical company that develops and commercialises medicines for central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States.

Acadia Pharma's Approved Drugs

The company's U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved treatments include NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE (trofinetide), for the treatment of Rett Syndrome.

Pimavanserin is a selective serotonin inverse agonist and antagonist preferentially targeting 5-HT2A receptors. Pimavanserin was approved by the FDA in April 2016 under the trade name NUPLAZID for hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

NUPLAZID is also explored to treat the negative symptoms of schizophrenia and has completed a Phase III clinical trial.

Trofinetide is a synthetic version of a naturally occurring molecule known as the tripeptide glycine-proline-glutamate (GPE). Trofinetide was approved for the treatment of Rett syndrome in adults and pediatric patients 2 years of age and older by the FDA in March 2023 under the trade name DAYBUE.

Investigational Pipeline

Acadia Pharma's investigational pipeline includes ACP-204 that completed a phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease psychosis and Lewy Body Dementia with psychosis; ACP-711, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; and ACP-211, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression.

In the rare disease category, the company is exploring ACP-2591 in phase 1 trials for Rett syndrome and Fragile X syndrome, and ACP-271, which is being evaluated for Huntington's Disease and Tardive Dyskinesia and is in the IND-enabling stage.

Partnership and Deals

Acadia Pharma has a license agreement with Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited for the development and commercialisation of trofinetide for Rett syndrome and other indications. Additionally, Acadia holds exclusive worldwide rights to NNZ-2591 in both Rett syndrome and Fragile X syndrome. which is currently under development by Neuren in four other rare neurodevelopmental syndromes.

The company also has a license and collaboration agreement with Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. to discover, develop and commercialise novel RNA-based medicines for the potential treatment of severe and rare genetic neurodevelopmental diseases of the CNS. The collaboration includes SYNGAP1, MECP2 (Rett syndrome) and an undisclosed CNS target of mutual interest.

Moreover, it also has an exclusive worldwide license agreement to develop and commercialise drug candidates with Vanderbilt University, targeting the muscarinic M1 receptor with the potential to treat a range of CNS disorders.

Recent Q3 Financial Results and FY25 Outlook

For the third quarter that ended on September 30, 2025, Acadia Pharma reported a net income of $71.78 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, compared to net income of $32.77 million, or $0.20 per share.

NUPLAZID net product sales in the third quarter improved by 12% to $177.5 million from $159.2 million in the prior year. DAYBUE (trofinetide) net product sales went up by 11% to $101.1 million from $91.2 million in the prior year.

For the full year 2025, Acadia expects total revenue to be in the range of $1.070 to $1.095 billion, compared to $957.8 million in 2024.

The net product sales of NUPLAZID are expected in the range of $685 to $695 million, compared to $609.4 million in 2024.

DAYBUE-based net product sales are expected in the range of $385 to $400 million, compared with $348.4 million in 2024.

Acadia's management team will host a conference call and webcast on February 25, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to detail the fourth quarter and full year results.

ACAD has traded between $13.40 and $28.35 in the last one year. The stock closed Wednesday's trade at $23.20, up 1.09%.

