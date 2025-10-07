Acadia Healthcare Names Todd Young CFO

(RTTNews) - Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC) Tuesday announced the appointment of Todd Young as Chief Financial Officer, effective October 27, 2025.

Tim Sides, who has been serving as the company's interim CFO since August 2025, will resume his role as Senior Vice President, Operations Finance.

Young brings to Acadia nearly a decade of executive-level finance experience at publicly traded healthcare companies. He most recently served as CFO at Elanco Animal Health where he joined in 2018 as Elanco was separating from Eli Lilly and Company.

"On behalf of the Board and all of us at Acadia, I'm excited to welcome Todd to the team," said Chris Hunter, Chief Executive Officer of Acadia. "Todd has excelled at leading teams at publicly traded companies and has deep expertise in capital allocation, finance, and treasury. I am confident that his track record of delivering strong financial and operational results will be instrumental to the execution of our strategy centered on disciplined growth to expand access to behavioral healthcare, improving clinical outcomes and driving operational efficiency across our network."

