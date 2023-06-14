Acadia (ACAD) to Begin Study on ACP-101 for Hyperphagia in PWS

Acadia Pharmaceuticals ACAD announced adding a new phase III development candidate, ACP-101, to its rare disease portfolio. The investigational, intranasal formulation of ACP-101 is set to be evaluated for the treatment of hyperphagia in Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS).

We would like to remind the investors that Acadia had previously acquired worldwide rights to develop and commercialize ACP-101 with the acquisition of Levo Therapeutics in June 2022.

Year to date, shares of Acadia have gained 57.2% against the industry’s 6.3% fall.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

PWS is a rare neurobehavioral genetic disorder that affects approximately 8,000 to 10,000 patients in the United States. PWS affects the functioning of the hypothalamus and other aspects of the brain giving rise to a variety of behavioral problems among different individuals.

The most common symptom of PWS is hyperphagia. Notably, Hyperphagia is described as a false and unrelenting state of starvation, which is a characteristic of PWS. There is currently no FDA-approved treatment for the hyperphagia associated with PWS, constituting a serious unmet medical need.

Prior to this acquisition, Levo had conducted a phase III study to evaluate two doses of ACP-101, 3.2 mg and 9.6 mg, versus placebo three times daily. The study comprised three equally distributed cohorts of patients who received either of the two doses of ACP-101 or placebo thrice daily.

Top-line results from the phase III study conducted by Levo showed that ACP-101 was safe and overall well-tolerated, demonstrating nominally statistically significant efficacy at the 3.2 mg dose.

Acadia reported recently meeting with the FDA, reaching alignment to further evaluate the 3.2 mg dose of ACP-101 in a pivotal phase III study. If the phase III study becomes successful, Acadia plans to submit a new drug application for the treatment of hyperphagia in PWS to the FDA.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. Price and Consensus

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. price-consensus-chart | ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. Quote

