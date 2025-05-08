ACAD Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: ACAD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $16.68, changing hands as high as $16.82 per share. Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc shares are currently trading up about 13% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ACAD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ACAD's low point in its 52 week range is $13.40 per share, with $20.68 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.60.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.