Acacia Research Appoints Michael Zambito As CFO

(RTTNews) - Acacia Research Corp. (ACTG), an acquirer and operator of businesses, on Tuesday announced the appointment of Michael Zambito as Chief Financial Officer effective from June 24.

Interim Chief Financial Officer Kirsten Hoover will continue to serve as the company's Controller and remains a key member of the company's finance team.

Before joining the company, Zambito had served 30 years at Ernst & Young.

On Monday, Acacia Research closed trading 0.84% higher at $3.61 on the Nasdaq.

