News & Insights

Markets
ACTG

Acacia Acquires Deflecto For $103.7 Mln

October 21, 2024 — 07:56 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Acacia Research Corporation (ACTG), that focuses on acquiring and managing companies across technology, energy, and industrials verticals, Monday said it has acquired Deflecto Acquisition, Inc., a specialty manufacturer of essential products, for $103.7 million.

In the trailing twelve-month period ended August 31, 2024, Deflecto generated revenue of nearly $131 million, and Acacia expects Deflecto to bring in revenue of about $128-$136 million in 2024.

"The transaction is expected to deliver immediate and significant revenue to Acacia and be accretive to free cash flow and earnings per share. We believe Deflecto presents attractive near and long-term term value creation opportunities through product and operational optimization, as well as strategic M&A," said Martin McNulty, Jr., Acacia's Chief Executive Officer.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ACTG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.