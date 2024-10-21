Acacia Acquires Deflecto For $103.7 Mln

(RTTNews) - Acacia Research Corporation (ACTG), that focuses on acquiring and managing companies across technology, energy, and industrials verticals, Monday said it has acquired Deflecto Acquisition, Inc., a specialty manufacturer of essential products, for $103.7 million.

In the trailing twelve-month period ended August 31, 2024, Deflecto generated revenue of nearly $131 million, and Acacia expects Deflecto to bring in revenue of about $128-$136 million in 2024.

"The transaction is expected to deliver immediate and significant revenue to Acacia and be accretive to free cash flow and earnings per share. We believe Deflecto presents attractive near and long-term term value creation opportunities through product and operational optimization, as well as strategic M&A," said Martin McNulty, Jr., Acacia's Chief Executive Officer.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.