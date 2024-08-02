ACA Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Arcosa Inc (Symbol: ACA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $80.71, changing hands as low as $80.30 per share. Arcosa Inc shares are currently trading down about 10.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ACA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ACA's low point in its 52 week range is $61.98 per share, with $95.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $81.53.

