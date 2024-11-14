News & Insights

AC Immune reports interim results from Phase 2 trial of ACI-7104.056

November 14, 2024 — 07:30 am EST

AC Immune (ACIU) announced positive interim safety and immunogenicity data from the Phase 2 VacSYn clinical trial evaluating ACI-7104.056, its wholly owned anti-alpha-synuclein active immunotherapy candidate, for the treatment of patients with early Parkinson’s disease. Dr. Andrea Pfeifer, CEO of AC Immune SA, commented: “We are encouraged by these initial Phase 2 safety and immunogenicity data on our ACI-7104.056 active immunotherapy being studied in early Parkinson’s disease. The level of immunogenicity after only 3 months of treatment as well as the continued positive safety profile, reinforces the best-in-class characteristics of our clinically validated anti-a-syn active immunotherapy for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease. We look forward to sharing further updates in H1 2025 including the decision to expand into Part 2 of the VacSYn study.” Interim results show positive antibody responses were effectively induced against the target antigen at week 6 after 2 immunizations and were strongly boostable. Treatment with ACI-7104.056 induced an increase in anti-a-syn antibodies on average 16-fold higher than the placebo background level after three immunizations.

